BJP MLA writes to Gujarat CM ‘Revise BPL list, schools merger will increase drop out rate’

BJP MLA from Savli Ketan Inamdar has written a letter to Chief Minister Vijay Rupani seeking a revision of the list of beneficiaries under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category to ensure that “real persons in need” get benefits of government schemes.

Inamdar has also expressed concern over the government’s decision on the merger of schools stating that the move will “increase the drop out rate” as children from villages may not travel distances to reach the nearest school.

In a letter to Rupani, Inamdar raised the issue of the beneficiaries included in the BPL list not being “actually needy” and called for a revised list to include the “poorest of poor” to realise the “vision” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Inamdar’s letter states, “The government has conducted a BPL score survey and released a list of beneficiaries, who have benefitted from various government schemes. But, in reality, many actual needy persons from the BPL category have been left out of this survey and a majority of the beneficiaries are actually are those persons who do not need BPL benefits. It is, therefore, my request that a re-survey should be conducted to prepare a new list of BPL beneficiaries.”

Inamdar has mentioned how the beneficiaries from the BPL list are the ones getting allotments of housing scheme units of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, despite having “better standards of living” than those who really deserve to be on the list.

Inamdar has said, “These beneficiaries have been chosen from the old list of BPL families. In my understanding, only those persons from the old BPL list, who do not have homes or who live in temporary homes should be included in the PMAY list on priority. But in reality, those who feature on the BPL list made in the past have different standards of living now.”

Inamdar, who has previously also resigned from the party due to differences and anguish over neglected development works in his constituency, said, ” I have also raised the issue of the merger of schools planned by the government. It will increase the dropout rates as children from villages may not necessarily travel to another village to study. Already, the Covid-19 pandemic has had its effect on dropout rates, which will soon be seen, and to add to it the merger will make things worse for the children in villages.”

The state education department has merged upper primary classes of nearly 1,470 government primary schools where were fewer than 20 students had enrolled, with their counterpart classes in nearby schools, and initiated steps to accommodate 1,800 teachers who have been rendered surplus in the process, earlier this year.