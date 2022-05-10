BJP MLA uses LAD fund to buy new ortho machines for hospital

Surat: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Udhna, Vivek Patel, has donated Rs 25 lakh from his MLA-Local Area Development fund (MLA-LAD) to Surat’s New Civil Hospital (NCH) to help them buy two latest Image Intensified Television (IITV) C-arm machines, on Monday.

Patel came to know the hospital was in need of an IITV machine during a meeting with the hospital authorities to decide the best possible usage of the MLA-LAD fund.

The machines were handed over in the presence of NCH Medical Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Govekar, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Ketan Naik, Nursing Association president Ikbal Kadiwala, Incharge Head of Orthopaedic department Dr. Jignesh Patel.

Giving more details, incharge head of the Orthopaedic Department of NCH Dr. Jignesh Patel said, “We used to have two such machines but they were old and not working properly. With the new machines we can see the surgery being conducted and we can also check to see if the bones have been properly placed, screws and iron rods have been properly affixed.”

“The work efficiency of doctors will be increased. Such updated machines are highly recommendable in the medical fraternity,” he added. ENS