scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

BJP MLA uses LAD fund to buy new ortho machines for hospital

Patel came to know the hospital was in need of an IITV machine during a meeting with the hospital authorities to decide the best possible usage of the MLA-LAD fund.

By: Express News Serivce | Ahmedabad |
May 10, 2022 4:27:21 am
Personal loans, CRIF High Mark, Home loans, Business news, Indian express business news, Indian express, Indian express news, Current AffairsGanesh Govekar, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Ketan Naik, Nursing Association president Ikbal Kadiwala, Incharge Head of Orthopaedic department Dr. Jignesh Patel.

Surat: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Udhna, Vivek Patel, has donated Rs 25 lakh from his MLA-Local Area Development fund (MLA-LAD) to Surat’s New Civil Hospital (NCH) to help them buy two latest Image Intensified Television (IITV) C-arm machines, on Monday.

Patel came to know the hospital was in need of an IITV machine during a meeting with the hospital authorities to decide the best possible usage of the MLA-LAD fund.

The machines were handed over in the presence of NCH Medical Superintendent Dr. Ganesh Govekar, Resident Medical Officer Dr. Ketan Naik, Nursing Association president Ikbal Kadiwala, Incharge Head of Orthopaedic department Dr. Jignesh Patel.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Giving more details, incharge head of the Orthopaedic Department of NCH Dr. Jignesh Patel said, “We used to have two such machines but they were old and not working properly. With the new machines we can see the surgery being conducted and we can also check to see if the bones have been properly placed, screws and iron rods have been properly affixed.”

More from Ahmedabad

Best of Express Premium

Delhi confidential: By the bookPremium
Delhi confidential: By the book
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 9, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...Premium
Explained: Why, according to UIDAI, Aadhaar data can’t be used in police ...
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
More Premium Stories >>

“The work efficiency of doctors will be increased. Such updated machines are highly recommendable in the medical fraternity,” he added. ENS

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement