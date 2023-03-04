BJP MLA: Power bills for streetlights on highways should be borne by R&B dept

BJP MLA Shailesh Mehta from Dabhoi in Vadodara raised the issue of “excessive electricity bills” being handed out to municipalities for payment of dues for streetlights that are installed by the R&B department in the ongoing Assembly session on Friday.

Close to a month after over 30 municipalities in Gujarat saw the electricity board snapping off their connection for non-payment of dues, Mehta urged the state government to offer “subsidies” in electricity to Municipalities.

According to Mehta, he raised the issue before the government in Gujarat Assembly Friday while participating in a discussion on supplementary demands of various departments, including Energy and Petrochemicals.

Mehta told this newspaper that he has cited the government policies under which the gram panchayats are granted relief and subsidies for running offices for administration. Mehta said, “Since May 1, 1989, the state government has been giving relief to gram panchayats in electricity dues… Since the financial state of gram panchayats is weak, they would regularly face cuts from the electricity board… In 1996-97, the state government decided that it would provide free electricity to the offices of gram panchayats and voluntary institutions. However, because the decision was causing revenue losses to the Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (GUVNL), it was decided to offer subsidies to the panchayats and voluntary institutions. In the current financial Year, a budget allocation of Rs 733.78 crore was made for subsidies and it was further increased to Rs 810.31 crores… Now similar situations have arisen even in municipalities.”

Mehta has demanded that the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) of the state should pay the bills of the streetlights of highways passing through towns, Mehta said, “I have raised the issue in the assembly, especially since the state highway connecting to Statue of Unity passes through my constituency of Dabhoi and electricity bill of the street lights on the state highway has to be borne by the Municipality. The financial condition of the municipality is weak and it witnesses regular disruptions in power supply due to outstanding dues… Therefore, it is my submission that when the state highway is being built, operated, and maintained by the R&B department and the street lights have also been installed by the R&B department, the bill for the same should be paid by the department. The amount of the electricity bill is almost 25% of the Municipality’s financial burden due to which it is always cash-strapped. In fact, we are of the opinion that like panchayats, the Municipalities should also be granted subsidies in electricity.”

Adding that local bodies face power supply disruption due to outstanding dues time and again, he said, “The state highways passing through the town are not the responsibility of the municipality and so the street lights added on the highways should also be the responsibility of the R&B department… I have urged the government to provide subsidy in electricity to the municipality offices.