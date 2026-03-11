BJP MLA laments not getting World Cup tickets in Assembly; Congress leader urges focus on people’s issues

The discussion on budgetary demands in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Tuesday turned to the availability of tickets for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand, which was recently held in Ahmedabad, when BJP MLA from Dharampur in Valsad district Arvind Patel expressed his frustration over not getting a ticket to the match.

During the discussion on the demands of various departments, including Sports and Cultural Affairs, in the Assembly, Patel said that he wanted to watch the T20 World Cup final but could not do so as he failed to get a ticket.

“We submitted a representation to Minister of State for Sports, Youth & Cultural Activities Jayram Gamit, but he could not arrange tickets for the MLAs,” he added.