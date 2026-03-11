BJP MLA laments not getting World Cup tickets in Assembly; Congress leader urges focus on people’s issues

The discussion on budgetary demands in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Tuesday turned to the availability of tickets for the T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand, which was recently held in Ahmedabad, when BJP MLA from Dharampur in Valsad district Arvind Patel expressed his frustration over not getting a ticket to the match.
During the discussion on the demands of various departments, including Sports and Cultural Affairs, in the Assembly, Patel said that he wanted to watch the T20 World Cup final but could not do so as he failed to get a ticket.
“We submitted a representation to Minister of State for Sports, Youth & Cultural Activities Jayram Gamit, but he could not arrange tickets for the MLAs,” he added.
Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani intervened and assured the House that in future MLAs would get tickets for important matches held in Ahmedabad or elsewhere in Gujarat.
“In the future, whenever there is an important match in Ahmedabad or Gujarat, MLAs will get tickets on a priority basis. We have already discussed this with the Deputy Chief Minister (Harsh Sanghavi), and we will also coordinate with the cricket association to ensure tickets for matches for all MLAs. It has been assured that arrangements will be made so that elected representatives can attend important matches like the finals,” said Vaghani.
Later during the discussion, Congress MLA from Somnath Vimal Chudasama also raised the demand. “While on one hand you are talking about Khelo Gujarat and spending government money on such events, on the other hand MLAs are not able to watch the youth play. All 182 MLAs should get tickets to matches like World Cup finals to motivate the youth, including those from Gujarat,” Chudasama said.
Meanwhile, Congress MLA from Jamalpur-Khadia Imran Khedawala lashed out at the government, stating that BJP MLAs were “helpless”.
“Arvind Patel did not say anything wrong, but he should have asked for tickets for the party’s workers instead,” Khedawala told The Indian Express.
Khedawala pointed out that people’s issues should have been discussed in the Assembly rather than the availability of tickets. He also hinted at the black marketing of tickets and demanded that the government take strict action against those selling duplicate tickets.
Standard tickets for the match, which was won by India, were priced between Rs 2,000 and Rs 4,000, while premium categories were priced as high as Rs 25,000.
