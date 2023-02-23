BJP minority cell to ensure maximum community votes in Kutch, Bharuch

Gujarat BJP’s Minority Cell that met at party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam on Wednesday was entrusted with garnering maximum minority community votes in Bharuch and Kutch in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Our party has identified 60 Lok Sabha seats across the country where minorities play a key role. Bharuch and Kutch are two such seats in Gujarat and the cell has got the responsibility of getting maximum minority votes on the two seats,” a party office-bearer said.

The meeting was attended by around 160 members, including minority cell chairman Mohsin Lokhandwala, incharge of the cell Hussain Khan, state minister Jagdish Panchal, state general secretary Rajni Patel and state vice-president MS Patel.

The party office-bearer said that the meeting was as per the party guideline that stipulates an executive meeting of every cell following the national party executive meeting.

The office-bearer added that they also passed a resolution congratulating the party leadership for the historic win in the 2022 assembly elections.