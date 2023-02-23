scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

BJP minority cell to ensure maximum community votes in Kutch, Bharuch

“Our party has identified 60 Lok Sabha seats across the country where minorities play a key role. Bharuch and Kutch are two such seats in Gujarat and the cell has got the responsibility of getting maximum minority votes on the two seats,” a party office-bearer said.

The party office-bearer said that the meeting was as per the party guideline that stipulates an executive meeting of every cell following the national party executive meeting. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
BJP minority cell to ensure maximum community votes in Kutch, Bharuch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Gujarat BJP’s Minority Cell that met at party’s state headquarters Shree Kamalam on Wednesday was entrusted with garnering maximum minority community votes in Bharuch and Kutch in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Our party has identified 60 Lok Sabha seats across the country where minorities play a key role. Bharuch and Kutch are two such seats in Gujarat and the cell has got the responsibility of getting maximum minority votes on the two seats,” a party office-bearer said.

The meeting was attended by around 160 members, including minority cell chairman Mohsin Lokhandwala, incharge of the cell Hussain Khan, state minister Jagdish Panchal, state general secretary Rajni Patel and state vice-president MS Patel.

The party office-bearer said that the meeting was as per the party guideline that stipulates an executive meeting of every cell following the national party executive meeting.

Also Read
public flogging in Kheda
SP justifies Kheda flogging even as police interim report finds six cops ...
State govt removes Capt Ajay Chauhan as civil aviation director
Ruckus at AMC general board meet: Opposition, BJP trade ‘Adani agent’, ‘P...
PM to roll out 2 Gujarat nutrition schemes for pregnant, lactating women ...

The office-bearer added that they also passed a resolution congratulating the party leadership for the historic win in the 2022 assembly elections.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 06:01 IST
Next Story

Ahmedabad court rejects bail plea of TMC’s Saket Gokhale

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close