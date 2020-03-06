BJP minister’s son booked on abduction charge in Gandhinagar

According to police, on Wednesday around 7 am, the victim was abducted outside his house in Suryanarayan society in sector 25 According to police, on Wednesday around 7 am, the victim was abducted outside his house in Suryanarayan society in sector 25

Police have booked the son of a BJP minister for allegedly abducting a cable agency businessman in Sector 25 of Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused, Hiren Solanki, son of Parsotambhai Solanki, BJP MLA and minister of state for fisheries, has been booked for allegedly abducting a businessman outside residential society ‘Suryanarayan’ in Sector 25 of Gandhinagar on Wednesday morning.

The victim has been identified as Dharmendra Singh, a private cable operator businessman. Solanki is on the run since police lodged a case against him for abduction and extortion.

According to police, on Wednesday around 7 am, the victim was abducted outside his house in Suryanarayan society in sector 25, by at least six men who had come in a Sports Utility Vehicle. The victim was then dropped off at his residence around 12:30 pm the same day.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, he was abducted at gun point by six unknown men who had come in an SUV. The accused then took him to an unknown jungle where he was presented before Hiren Solanki who then assaulted him. The victim has also mentioned in his complaint that he was forced to sign some documents by Solanki, who had threatened him with dire consequences.

Taking cognizance of the victim’s complaint, police booked Solanki and six other unknown persons under Indian penal code sections 364, 386, 147 and 143 for kidnapping, extortion ,rioting and unlawful assembly.

Prima facie, police have revealed the motive behind the alleged kidnapping as war over cable network.

“The victim has complained that he was assaulted and abducted at gun point and brought to an unknown location where he was made to sign some documents for notary. Teams have been formed to nab Solanki who is on the run. We are yet to investigate what documents did the accused force the victim to sign,” said A G Chauhan, in charge, Sector 21 police station.

Solanki’s father Parsotambhai is facing an investigation in the alleged

Rs 400 crore fisheries department scam. When asked about the role of his son in the alleged kidnapping, the minister refused to comment.

