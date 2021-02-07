Gujarat: BJP mentally prepared to win all seats in local body polls, says Paatil

Referring to farmers’ agitation,C R Paatil said in Gujarat they are not opposed to the amendments in farm legislation. (Express File Photo)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mentally prepared to win all the seats in the local body elections, scheduled to be held on February 21 and 28 across the state, party’s state president C R Paatil said Saturday.

“In the coming days, local body polls will be held in Gujarat… I think, the Congress has lost its strength to fight. I do not think they can put up a strong fight. On the other hand, the workers of BJP will be facing the polls, mentally prepared to win all the seats,” Paatil said. He was addressing media persons at the party’s headquarters in Gandhinagar along with BJP’s national secretary Bhupender Yadav.

The process of filling nomination forms for the municipal corporation polls, to be held on February 21, ended Saturday. Six municipal corporations, including Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Jamnagar and Bhavnagar, will be going to polls on the day.

“In a few days’ time, the candidates for municipalities, taluka and district panchayats will be chosen by the BJP parliamentary board,” he said. Paatil said the BJP strongly believes that by gaining political power it can help people.

The polls for 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

This time Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and the Aam Aadmi Party will be contesting the local body polls in Gujarat. A total of 9,049 representatives will be elected in these polls, which includes 576 representatives of six municipal corporations, 2,720 representatives of municipalities, 970 representatives of district panchayats and 4773 representatives of taluka panchayats.

Referring to farmers’ agitation, Paatil said in Gujarat they are not opposed to the amendments in farm legislation. “Just in one state in the country, farmers are finding problems with the farm laws and are agitating. The state (Punjab) has passed a separate law in this regard, still the agitation is happening against the Centre. It shows how different powers have become active to ensure that the farmers in the country do not get their due,” he added.

Meanwhile, Yadav said he had met 50 representatives from different industrial associations and trade bodies in Ahmedabad with regard to the recent Union Budget. “I met 50 representatives of industrial and trade bodies, including the ship breakers of Bhavnagar, brass association members of Jamnagar, and textile representatives from Surat and Ahmedabad. All of them welcomed the Union Budget,” the a Rajya Sabha MP said.

Calling the Budget “historic”, Yadav said, “A number of associations told me that they felt the Budget presented during the economic slowdown might carry a new cess or tax related to Covid-19, and that they were happy that the government did not impose any new tax.”