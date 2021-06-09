BJP meeting on June 15 to discuss Covid, cyclone work

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, party state president CR Paatil, party MLAs, general secretaries and all the members of BJP parliamentary board. (File)

A meeting of sitting MLAs of ruling BJP will be held at a hall inside the Gujarat Assembly building on June 15.

An official release said that the meeting, which could not be held in the past two months due to the second wave of Covid-19, will have presentations on best work done by the government during the pandemic and cyclone Tauktae, apart from discussion on strategy to expand vaccination drive.

Quoting Nitin Patel as saying, the release stated that presentations will be made in the meeting regarding best people-oriented works done by the government curing the pandemic and cyclone Tauktae.