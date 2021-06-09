scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 08, 2021
Most read

BJP meeting on June 15 to discuss Covid, cyclone work

An official release said that the meeting, which could not be held in the past two months due to the second wave of Covid-19, will have presentations on best work done by the government during the pandemic and cyclone Tauktae.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
June 9, 2021 12:38:22 am
The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, party state president CR Paatil, party MLAs, general secretaries and all the members of BJP parliamentary board. (File)

A meeting of sitting MLAs of ruling BJP will be held at a hall inside the Gujarat Assembly building on June 15.

An official release said that the meeting, which could not be held in the past two months due to the second wave of Covid-19, will have presentations on best work done by the government during the pandemic and cyclone Tauktae, apart from discussion on strategy to expand vaccination drive.

The meeting will be attended by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, party state president CR Paatil, party MLAs, general secretaries and all the members of BJP parliamentary board.

Click here for more

Quoting Nitin Patel as saying, the release stated that presentations will be made in the meeting regarding best people-oriented works done by the government curing the pandemic and cyclone Tauktae.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jun 08: Latest News

Advertisement