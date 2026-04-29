BJP majority in Godhra municipality; one Independent winner not a voter from the ward

Soni, a homemaker, whose election symbol was a glass tumbler, added that the voters of the ward had assured her of their support during the campaign, even offering refreshments to her supporters and family members accompanying her during the campaign.

The Godhra municipality in Panchmahal district usually sees a large number of independents win. This time, of the total 44 seats, 23 were won by the BJP, 17 by independents, and four were uncontested.

Meanwhile, the results from Ward no. 7, drew much attention.

Apeksha Soni, who contested as an independent candidate from Ward no.7 (which has a Muslim majority vote), secured 2,762 votes to emerge as the fourth winner after OBC woman candidate Ayesha Sohail Aarif Dhantya, OBC reserved candidate Sajid Sikander Kalla, and general candidate Anwar Hussain Ahmed Sujela. The other three winners are also independents. While the Aam Aadmi Party had fielded a candidate [who lost], the BJP, Congress, and even the AIMIM did not field any candidates from this ward.