Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

BJP losing ground, won’t get over 70 seats in Gujarat Assembly polls: State Congress chief

Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said that instead of taking steps to provide relief to the common people, the BJP was raising the issue of Uniform Civil Code in Gujarat to distract the public.

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Jagdish Thakor. (File)

Claiming that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Gujarat is losing ground ahead of the upcoming state Assembly elections, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee president Jagdish Thakor Saturday said the saffron party will not get more than 70 seats in the 182-member House.

“In the run up to the upcoming elections, the BJP is losing ground. They are not going to get more than 70 seats. They are not getting favourable response from the people,” Thakor said while addressing mediapersons at the party headquarters in Ahmedabad.

Former GPCC president Arjun Modhwadia, who was accompanying Thakor, said, “The dates of the elections will be announced within 5-6 days. In such a time, they should be taking steps to provide relief to common people. But in order to distract the people, they are planning to bring a resolution in the Cabinet on the issue of Common Civil Code and a committee has been formed for the same. This is being done to divert the attention of the people from core issues like unemployment, price rise and contractual labour.”

Modhwadia pointed out that the prices of fuel, cooking gas, electricity, edible oil and groceries have all doubled. “Nobody’s salary has doubled during this period,” he added. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised houses for all by 2022. Has everyone got a house to stay in,” he asked.

First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:56:53 pm
Music video, VIP sessions, devotees in hundreds: it's ashram as usual for Ram Rahim

