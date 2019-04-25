BJP leader who tried to hang self dies, police say he was depressed

A local BJP leader in Surat died on Tuesday, nearly a week after he allegedly tried to commit suicide by hanging himself with a rope in his house.

Arvind Patel, (65), a resident of Budhiya village in Sachin GIDC, was associated with the BJP for the last 35 years. On April 17, his family members found him hanging in the house and immediately brought him down. He was admitted to a hospital where he died on Tuesday.

According to the police investigating the alleged suicide attempt, Patel was suffering from depression for the last few months as he was facing financial crisis. “After primary investigation, we have come to know that Arvind Patel was facing financial crisis. He earlier ran a labour contract in dyeing and printing mills of Surat city,” said Inspector M V Batul of Sachin GIDC.

Several local BJP leaders attended Patel’s funeral on Tuesday and paid their tribute.

“Arvind Patel was organization secretary in Surat city BJP unit in the last term. He was a good foot soldier of the party and very humble. He was close to several BJP leaders. We did not knew that he was facing financial problems. We met him while he was under treatment, but he could not speak,” Surat city BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala said.

Though he never contested any election, BJP leaders said, Arvind Patel played an important role in bringing Koli voters to the party fold in Surat.