BJP leader tweets ‘malnourished Gujjus’ with garba video, later deletes

A controversial tweet posted by BJP vice-president of Kheda district unit raised eyebrows in the party for purportedly deriding Gujaratis. On Tuesday afternoon, Nandita Thakur tweeted, “One more video of malnourished Gujjus..this is from Kapadvanj” accompanied with a video of a garba event. She also retweeted a garba video repeating the comment “malnourished Gujjus”.

She, later, deleted her tweet, and in the night posted a video of garba captioned as “Visuals of #Navratri celebrations, #Surat”.

Malnourishment, especially among girls in Gujarat has been an area of concern. The Gujarat government had recently appointed Asian Games gold medallist Sarita Gaikwad as the brand ambassador for its ‘Kuposhan Mukt Gujarat’ (Malnourishment-Free Gujarat).

Thakur describes herself on Twitter as vice-president of Kheda unit of the BJP and a member of the IT and social media department of BJP’s Gujarat unit. When contacted, Kheda district BJP president and MP Devusinh Chauhan said, “Yes, she (Nandita Thakur) is our party member, but before commenting on her tweet, I will need to speak to her first”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Thakur said, “It was just a satire on the media showing Gujarat as having malnourished people, while here they can be seen dancing.” She, however, agreed to her “oversight” by not writing the word “malnourished” in quotes. “I will take care of it in future,” she added.

