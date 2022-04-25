BJP leader Tarachand Chheda passes away from Covid complications

FORMER MINISTER and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tarachand Chheda passed away late on Saturday evening at his home in Bhuj town of Kutch. He was 71 and had been battling post-Covid complications after contracting the infectious disease in January.

“He had contracted Covid-19 in January this year and had recovered subsequently. However, that viral disease left his lungs damaged which led to pneumonia and he could not recover from that,” Jigar Chheda, Tarachand’s younger son said, adding, “A few days ago, he was discharged from hospital after he expressed his wish for santharo (a Jain tradition in which an individual gives up water and food and fasts unto death) and we all accepted his wish.”

Keshubhai Patel, incumbent president of Kutch district unit of the BJP said that Chheda breathed his last, surrounded by family members, at around 6 pm on Saturday.

His last rites were performed at his native village of Kandagara village in Mundra taluka of Kutch on Sunday.

Chheda had served as the minister of cottage industries, salt and cow protection in the Anandiben Patel government between 2014 and 2016. He was elected MLA from Abdasa Assembly constituency in 1990 and again in 2012 from Mandvi seat.

He was also elected to Kutch district panchayat twice and to Mundra taluka panchayat once. He had served two terms as president of the BJP’s Kutch district.

A farmer who also had a business of retailing tractors, Chheda was known for his charitable activities that he used to run through Shree Sarva Seva Sangh Trust, an NGO and Shree Kutchi Visha Oswal Jain Samaj (KVOJS), an organisation of Jain community of Kutch.

He is survived by his wife Hansaben, sons Jayesh and Jigar and four grandchildren. Hansaben has served as president of Bhuj municipality in the past while Jigar is also a BJP leader.