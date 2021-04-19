Gujarat: BJP leader, son among eight detained for flouting Covid norms at wedding

A BJP leader and his son were among the eight persons detained Sunday for allegedly violating Covid-19 guidelines during a wedding celebration in Panchmahals.

The Panchmahals district police detained vice-president of the Ghoghamba Taluka Panchayat and BJP leader Chhelu Galu Rathwa, his son Anil and six others after they were booked for alleged violations of the Covid-19 guidelines during a wedding celebration in Zoz village of the taluka on Saturday. The police are on the lookout for two other persons who have been booked. Halol division Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) HA Rathod is the investigting the presence of police personnel at the said event.

A purported video of the wedding party which showed a huge crowd dancing to DJ music on Saturday night went viral Sunday, prompting the local police station incharge to book a case against the family and the organisers. In an FIR registered at the Rajgarh police station, apart from Chhelu and Anil, the other accused include Chhelu’s brother Naru Rathwa, Pratap Najru Rathwa, water supplier at the event Rakesh Harsing Rathwa, Vipul Rathwa for supplying the decorations, DJ of the event Arvind Rathwa, a priest named Govind Rathwa and cook Hira Rathwa. While the wedding was to be held Sunday, the police arrested the accused in the morning.

DySP, Halol H A Rathod told The Indian Express, “In the video, it is clear that there is a huge crowd and they are not following the Covid-19 protocols. The police landed at the venue in the morning and arrested whoever was found. Two persons were not there but are mentioned in the FIR and we are looking for them. The senior officials have asked me to investigate if the local police committed any negligence by allowing such a party to take place on a grand scale.” The eight accused have undergone a Covid-19 test on Sunday and will be formally arrested if their test reports are negative, Rathod said.