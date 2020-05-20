BJP leader ‘sees off migrants without face mask’, Congress demands probe

Surat railway authorities had banned the entry of media persons and political leaders on the premises of the station a few days ago. (Representational Image) Surat railway authorities had banned the entry of media persons and political leaders on the premises of the station a few days ago. (Representational Image)

Congress leaders in the city on Wednesday demanded action against Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) councillor and BJP leader Girijashanker Mishra who allegedly went to the Surat railway station without wearing a face mask to see off migrant workers who were travelling to Uttar Pradesh.

A purported video of Mishra waving to migrant workers at the railway station without a face mask was widely shared on social media, following which the Congress sought police action on the councillor.

Mishra, municipal councilor from ward No. 28 of Bamroli area in Surat, uploaded a video of over four minutes duration on his Facebook page on May 19, where he is seeing off migrant workers in a Shramik train at platform number one of Surat railway station. Surat railway authorities had banned the entry of media persons and political leaders on the premises of the station a few days ago.

On May 7, Surat Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested Surat city Congress president Babu Rayka, vice-president Deep Naik, spokesperson Kiran Rayka and secretary Pramod Chaudhary for flagging off a train in which they sponsored the tickets of migrant workers. The Congress leaders, who were booked under IPC section 188 and section three of the Epidemic Diseases Act, were later released.

On Wednesday, Rayka forwarded the purported video of Mishra to the director of Surat railway station, CR Garuda, and sought action. Rayka said, “Railway authorities are doing injustice as they are allowing BJP leaders to remain at the railway station and not Congress leaders. We have informed the railway authorities to register an offence against BJP leader Girijanshanker Mishra, as they (police) did with us a few days ago.”

Mishra told The Indian Express, “The video is of May 7 and I uploaded it on on May 19… It was early in the morning and I went to the station to say bye to the migrant workers going to UP from Surat.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surat GRP, DG Kanthariya said, “We are probing the video of Girjashanker Mishra. We will check CCTV footage and ascertain when the incident took place.”

