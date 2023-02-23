BJP leader says Dr Chag scarificied his life for justice, seeks govt action

The Gujarat BJP Wednesday demanded action against those responsible for the alleged suicide of Dr Atul Chag, who had blamed BJP MP from Junagadh Rajesh Chudasama and his father for taking the extreme step in a purported note found after hs death.

Observing that Dr Chag had “sacrificed his life for justice,” Zaveribhai Thakrar, secretary of the state BJP unit demanded that government take action against those responsible for Dr Chug’s death irrespective of “who they are”.

Addressing a condolence meeting organised by the local chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) in Veraval town, Thakrar said, “I want to tell the administration that kindly listen to this attentively: Please, stop testing (the patience) of Atulbhai’s family and people of this area. His family told me yesterday that they and people of this area will have to sit on symbolic fast or fast unto death. I ask the administration to ensure that they are not forced take such a step.”

After Dr Chag’s death, Lohanas, the community to which Dr Chag belonged, have been submitting memorandum to government officers, demanding an FIR be lodged immediately in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, Thakrar, who is also a Lohana, said: “True tribute to Atulbhai would be to ensure that he gets justice. He took this step not for any material gain. He sacrificed his life for justice,” he said.

Meanwhile, politicians cutting across party lines paid tribute to the prminent physician, in Veraval on Wednesday.

Congress leader Hira Jotva and Aam Aadmi Party’s working president Jagmal Vala, also addressed the condolence meeting.