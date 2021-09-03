BJP leader proposes to limit free delivery facilities in AMC hospitals for upto 2 kids

Leader of the ruling BJP in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Bhaskar Bhatt has proposed to limit the free facilities for pregnant woman in the civic body-run hospitals for upto two children per couple.

In 1987, the management board of the civic body-run VS Hospital had passed a similar policy. “The 1987 policy was implemented for a couple of years and then it was discontinued. Looking at that, a revised policy is being framed where a beneficiary can avail free child delivery facilities in all AMC run hospitals for upto two children only,” Bhatt said.

The proposal that is expected to be tabled in the standing committee in coming weeks will apply to VS hospital, Shardaben Hospital and LG Hospital where a total of over 63,000 deliveries have been reported in last three years.

Also, a design is being framed for the implementation of this policy where rates as per category of beds are being formulated for deliveries above two children. Authorities claimed that the policy is being framed and once approved is aimed to be implemented for next 15-20 years.

However, under the Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK), all pregnant women are entitled to free facilities in public health institutions during their delivery.

As per the JSSK data for Ahmedabad, the total number of deliveries recorded in 2018-19 was 8843 (4890 normal and 3953 caesarean section). This reduced to 4560 in 2019-20 (2568 normal and 1992 caesarean section) followed by 494 normal and 515 caesarean deliveries in 2020-21. In the current year, 307 deliveries have been recorded under JSSK scheme.

Bhatt further said, “With all records being maintained manually it was difficult to record and verify births. But now since we are moving towards a paperless world, the process of making entire documentation process digital in municipal hospitals is also underway. With this, verification of a beneficiary’s records would be done on the basis of Aadhaar card.”