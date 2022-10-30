BJP leader Jaynarayan Vyas meets Ashok Gehlot, says it was to discuss about ‘Narmada, Covid’

Senior BJP leader and former minister when Narendra Modi was Gujarat chief minister, Jaynarayan Vyas, met Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior observer in charge of Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot in Ahmedabad on Saturday, creating a buzz in the political circles.

Vyas, 75, who was former health minister in the Modi cabinet, and has held portfolios of Narmada and water resources, told The Indian Express that he sought an appointment with Gehlot “about a month ago” to discuss their success with the harnessing of Narmada waters and Covid-19 management that had won praises from the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Gehlot, who is camping in Gujarat, called him up Saturday morning to meet, said Vyas.

Asked about the possibility of him joining the Congress, Vyas said, “I have staked claim to contest from my former seat in Sidhpur, and now it is up to the parliamentary board to decide… I trust my party where I have spent almost three decades…”

According to Vyas, many surveys had shown him as the most popular candidate for the Sidhpur seat in Patan district, which is his hometown, from where he has contested seven times, winning four times. However, Vyas could not retain the seat in 2017.

“In the end, one must listen to one’s inner voice,” the former minister who is an IITian, told this paper.

Vyas said, “I met Gehlot to basically understand how Rajasthan had successfully irrigated 2.5 lakh acres of land with 0.5 MAF share of Narmada waters and was told it was largely because of the drip irrigation technology, which I feel Gujarat should also employ.”

He said that he also wanted to understand Rajasthan’s Covid management where waiting period for the ambulances was minimised by setting up a transit drop off point where the infected patient’s primary treatment would begin before admission to a hospital.

However, Vyas, who was minister from 2007 to 2012, is known to be unhappy in the BJP. In June 2021, when Vyas was recuperating after a heart surgery, he tweeted saying he got a call from BJP headquarters Kamalam to attend a meeting.

He wrote, “…In past if u were slight unwell, senior most party bosses would ask about your health or drop in. I am in a hospital with by pass surgery the entire world knows except the Kamalam kid ! Party has definitely changed!!”