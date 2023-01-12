BJP leader, brother booked for charging higher interest rate

A BJP leader in Navsari and his brother were booked on Wednesday for allegedly charging higher interest rates from a woman who had taken a loan from them.

Police have arrested Kiran Modi, who runs a jewelley shop along with his brother Jagdish Modi — BJP leader and construction committee chairman of Navsari municipality.

According to police, Jyoti Dipak Ahir, a resident of Vejalpore town in Navsari, had borrowed Rs 49 lakh from Jagdish Modi in two installments between 2018 and 2022 at an interst rate of 1 per cent per month. Jyoti had mortgaged her jewellery at jewellery, run by the accused, to borrow the amount.

Police said that on June 23, 2022, Jyoti’s husband Dipak Ahir went to the jewellery showroom to return the amount and get the mortgage jewellery. However, Kiran Modi demanded an interest at the rate of 2.5 per cent per month to return the jewellery.

Based on a complaint filed by Jyoti, Vejalpore police Tuesday evening registered an offence against Kiran Modi and Jagdish Modi, under sections 40, and 42(d) of the Gujarat Money Lender Amended Act. “We have arrested Kiran Modi, today afternoon. The accused brothers demanded an interest rate 2.5 per cent per month which is against the rule. Jagdish Modi unwell and we will arrest him in coming days,” Veljapore Police Inspector K D Mandora told The Indian Express.