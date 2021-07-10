BJP leader among 300 who joined AAP in Surat

With several BJP workers and local leaders joining AAP recently, BJP has asked its workers to help local residents solve their issues.

Over 300 people, including BJP vice-president from ward number 30, joined the Aam Aadmi Party at Sachin Kansad area in Surat.

The AAP organized a programme at Rameshwar society at Gabheni Chokdi in Sachin on Friday evening to welcome the new members which was attended by the party leaders including Dr E K Patil, vice-president of AAP Surat, Yatin Rupareliya, General Secretary of AAP Surat city, and Mumtaz Multani, AAP leader from ward number 30.

Those who had joined AAP party unit include Arvind Gupta BJP vice-president from ward number 30 and his supporters, Yaduvir Sahoo, president of traders society of Rameshwar society and social worker Rajubhai Sahoo.

Mumtaz Multani told The Sunday Express, “Those who had joined our party include BJP leaders, their supporters and common men. They came to us with issues related to electricity, garbage and we sorted it out with the help of the elected AAP councillors. They claimed that they did not get a satisfactory response when they approached BJP workers and councillors with these problems.”

Dr. E K Patil said, “The BJP is losing its grip in the city as the party workers and leaders are joining AAP… Those who had joined AAP in ward number 30 have faced problems of police torture during the Covid-19 lockdown and they did not get any help from the elected BJP leaders.”

Arvind Gupta was not available for comments.

Surat city BJP spokesperson Dr. Jagdish Patel said, “We have come to know that some of the BJP leaders are joining AAP. They are those whose who were not given tickets to contest the municipal elections. We have also directed BJP workers to talk to the local residents to find out their issues and try to sort it out.”