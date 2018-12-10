BJP lawmakers attend VHP event for bringing law on Ram temple

An array of BJP lawmakers on Sunday attended Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s “Virat Dharmsabha” at Amaraiwadi in Ahmedabad on Sunday to press for bringing a law to build a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

Among the BJP leaders who attended the event were BJP MP from Ahmedabad (West) Kirit Solanki, BJP MLA from Asarva Pradeep Parmar, Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel and former BJP minister Nirmala Wadhwani.

Though none of the BJP leaders addressed the gathering, VHP workers handed a memorandum to the BJP MP Solanki, demanding an ordinance for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, and asked him to forward it to the Union Government to present it before the Parliament.

Speaking at the event, VHP joint general secretary Surendra Jain said that his outfit will not wait for the judiciary to decide on the matter anymore, since the “fight for the Ram temple has been going on since the British era without any result”.

“In 1858, we had gone to British court. We did not get justice. After Independence, we again went to court….courts could not decide. Since 2010 we are in Supreme Court and now they say that it is not the subject of their priority…Today, I am making a clear allegation (against the Supreme Court) and this is not contempt of court. One should show mirror to the Supreme Court also and that is what I am doing. If you believe that I have done contempt of court, then hang me for it…,” Jain said, while addressing a gathering of thousands of VHP workers.

Accusing the Supreme Court of not performing its duty, with regards to the issue, Jain said, “Now, we will not wait for the judiciary’s decision on this. Today, Hindus have awakened and future of an awakened community is not written by courts.”

He also took the opportunity to urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “correct the mistakes of Congress” and “ensure the construction of the temple”.

Many Hindu priests were also in attendance at the event.