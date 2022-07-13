BJP launches autorickshaw hood campaign with posters of Modi

The BJP began its “autorickshaw hood advertising” campaign by affixing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s posters on the three-wheelers in the old city area of Ahmedabad ahead of the Assembly polls.

In a campaign held at Raipur Chakla in Khadia Tuesday, 100 auto-rickshaw drivers were given posters of Modi and the BJP symbol to promote the party membership. Ahmedabad BJP chief and former city mayor Amit Shah was also present at the event.

“Today, we have started the campaign by donating hoods to 100 auto-rickshaw drivers in Khadia. Slowly, we will be extending our campaign in other city areas as well, ahead of the elections,” said Shah.

Several autorickshaw drivers lined up at the event, to get PM Modi poster hoods for their vehicles.

One of them, Arun Modi (52), a resident of Khadia, had the poster of Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor on his vehicle’s hood.

He accused the local AAP workers of forcibly putting their leader’s poster on his vehicle.

“It was a mistake that I allowed them to forcibly put Kejriwal’s poster. Now, I am a true BJP fan and that’s why I have come here to get Modiji’s poster on my auto” said Modi.