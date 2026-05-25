BJP issues show-cause notice to corporator over ‘derogatory’ comments on Gujarat ex-CM

Mehsana District BJP president Girish Rajgor has issued a show cause notice to an elected corporator of the party in Mehsana Municipal Corporation, Chandrakant Patel, in connection with two purported audio clips that have gone viral on social media. In one of the purported audio clips, a person, alleged to be Chandrakant, was heard allegedly making “insulting and derogatory” comments about former Gujarat deputy chief minister Nitin Patel, his political career and the 2015 Patidar reservation agitation.

Chandrakant Patel was elected from Ward No. 8 of the Mehsana Municipal Corporation (MMC) in the maiden elections of the urban body held last month.

In the show-cause notice, issued after Nitin Patel took up the matter with the party, Chandrakant has been asked to reply in writing within three days.

Seeking clarification from Chandrakant over the issue, the notice, signed by Rajgor, said, “… following the results of recently held Mehsana Municipal Corporation elections, an audio clip of your (alleged) mobile phone conversation has gone viral in which you insulted former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel while using indecent language about him. Additionally, another audio clip—estimated to be from 5 years ago—has also gone viral, wherein you are (allegedly) heard discussing plans to defeat the BJP candidate for the Balol seat of District Panchayat.

“BJP is a disciplined party and therefore, using such obscene language against a respected leader of our party is inappropriate. Furthermore, campaigning or working against the party is not suitable for a member. The Bharatiya Janata Party has taken serious note of this matter,” the notice added.

The notice then stated, “An audio clip of the verbal misconduct committed allegedly by you has gone viral; you are hereby directed to submit your written explanation on this matter to the District Office (of the party) within three days. Otherwise, the party will proceed with further action.”

Asked if they have verified the authenticity of the audio clips and if the voice in it is that of Chandrakant, Rajgor said, “It is a representation that the voice is that of Chandrakant and so, we have asked for his clarification. Further action will depend on his (Chandrakant’s) response to the notice.”

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Rajgor said that Nitin Patel had complained to the party against Chandrakant with reference to the audio clips.

Chandrakant could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

When contacted, Nitin Patel said that he had complained to the party about the audio clips after somebody sent it to him. “I have brought the issue to the notice of the party, now it is up to the party to decide (on the action to be taken),” he said.