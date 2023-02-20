BJP is killing VS Hospital: Cong corporators at AMC board meet

Congress corporators in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Sunday accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “killing” the Vadilal Sarabhai General Hospital or VS Hospital, a source of help for the poor and middle class.

During a general board meeting on budget, Leader of Opposition in AMC and Congress corporator from Danilimda, Shehzad Khan Pathan, spoke on the grant of Rs 18,431.31 lakh for the hospital from the AMC and Rs 200 lakh from the state government.

“What all has been said in the past three years… the hospital that used to cater to the needs of the poor, middle class and many, has been killed by you and your party. It is your responsibility now… That hospital is in ruins. Just to trade the medical seats, you closed a good working hospital… In the entire session, you have no right to speak on the hospital,” said Pathan.

Congress councillor from Maktampura, Haji Asrarbaig Mirza, said, “We request to improve the conditions of the VS Hospital. It has been made into a godown… the condition there is the worst. The hospital that used to treat people from various diseases has become a disease itself.”

In defence, AMC mayor Kirit Parmar said, “During the Covid-19 pandemic, the hospital was well functional with a 50 kilolitre oxygen plant and 40 ventilators… There are other hospitals as well to cater to the needs of the poor and the middle class. Government hospitals in the city not only look after the population here, but also that of other cities and states. Even people from abroad come here for various surgeries at lower rates.”

The opposition countered saying that the hospital’s bed capacity was reduced in 2018 (from 1,200 to 500), thus snatching the rights of the common public to get treatment at affordable rates. Mirza also requested the board to send the victims in the road accidents who call for 108 ambulances to the VS Hospital.

Mirza also alleged that the work in the hospital was not progressing because appropriate grants have not been given by the AMC. “For the last three years, the budget of Rs 100 crore, 150 crore 180 crore remain on paper… work never gets done,” added Pathan.