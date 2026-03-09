‘BJP insulting farmers’: Kejriwal urges people to change entire system in 2027 Gujarat polls

Launching a scathing attack on the ruling BJP in Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday called upon people of Gujarat not to change a party but the entire system in the 2027 Assembly elections in the state.

Kejriwal was addressing a public gathering in Gandhinagar marking the conclusion of the party’s ‘Parivartan Lao, Kisan Bachao Yatra’.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. This is his first visit to the state after a Delhi court discharged him in the alleged excise policy scam.

Alleging the BJP of committing atrocities on farmers, Kejriwal referred to a case in Botad in October last year when dozens of farmers and AAP leaders were arrested by police following a clash at a meeting at Hadadad village of the district.

Referring to the case, Kejriwal said, “The BJP wants to give a message to the farmers of the entire Gujarat that if they raise their voice then they will face the same consequences…The BJP is openly insulting the farmers.”

He added, “In elections this time, every farmer has to take oath that they give their vote to anybody, but not to BJP; (That) lotus will be uprooted from Gujarat.”

Kejriwal cited instances of various AAP leaders, who raised voice for people and were jailed by the BJP governments. “These people (BJP) did not spare me either. They jailed me too; a sitting CM of Delhi for six months. It has never happened in the history of 75 years. They alleged that I did corruption of Rs 100 crore. That Kejriwal did a liquor scam…The five biggest leaders of our party were jailed by them. They jailed me while dragging me from my home in the night hours…They raided my home, my bank, my office. Not a single paisa was found…Where did Rs 100 go?” he said.

“Now, the court order has come. The court has said that there is no case against Kejriwal. There is no evidence against Kejriwal. BJP says that Kejriwal is a ‘chor’ (thief). The court says Kejriwal is ‘kattar imandar’ (hardcore honest). The court said that BJP is lying, its allegations are false. The court said that there is not enough evidence even to hold a trial…If they can jail a sitting CM then what status (aukaat) do you have?…They keep everybody under fear,” he said.

The AAP leader alleged that in Gujarat nobody is prospering except BJP and Congress leaders and that leaders of the two parties have joint businesses.

He alleged that after elections the leaders abandon voters and remain interested only in making money. “I was seeing that there are many MLAs in Gujarat who have properties worth over Rs 100 crore…Where did all the money come from?” he sought to know.

He said, “In the elections of 2027, (we) do not have to change the party. Enough is enough. Sometimes this party, sometimes that party. This time we have to change the ‘vyavastha’, we have to change the entire system.”

Promising the people to bring a “people’s government”, Kejriwal said that it will function as per people’s wish. In his speech, he also referred to initiatives taken by the AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab.

Also accusing BJP and other leaders of indulging in nepotism and promoting their children, Kejriwal said that he would never give tickets to his children.

Urging people to join the AAP, Kejriwal said, “We will give tickets to your children…All of you join AAP….Your child will become an MLA, minister and chief minister.”

In this context, he cited names of AAP leaders in Gujarat who are first generation politicians.

“This time it won’t be a triple engine government, but multiple engine government. Farmer will be engine, trader will be engine, woman will be engine, youth will be engine. The six crore people of Gujarat will be the engine of the government,” the former Delhi CM said.

“When your government is formed, what will you do? First of all, we will end hooliganism and corruption of these leaders. We will teach these leaders a lesson. Those who have looted Gujarat till date will be sent to jail. When our government is formed, a common man will get respect. When you go to a government office, you will get respect. Your work will be done…The government will function as per your orders,” he added.

“All of you, shun BJP. Shun Congress. This time form your own government. Work for yourself. Press the button of ‘jhadu’ (AAP election symbol) and form your government,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Kejriwal administered an oath to the audience not to vote for BJP or Congress in any of the upcoming elections.

Those present on the occasion include state AAP president Isudan Gadhvi, party MLAs and other party office bearers.