BJP has brought Gujarat into heavy debt, says Mahesh Sawani

AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Mahesh Sawani Saturday slammed the celebrations carried out by Gujarat government over its five years, and alleged that BJP has brought the state into debt of Rs. 3.10 lakh crore.

“The chief minister should say how much is the debts on Gujarat today. For the last 27 years, BJP is ruling in the state and they have brought the state into heavy debt of around Rs. 3.10 lakh crore. Each newborn in the states lives with debts of Rs 46,000 on his head,” he said at a press conference in Surat.

“It was during the Congress rule, that the GIDC and industrials zones were established in Gujarat, and in the 27 years of BJP rule, no new GIDC had come up. How can we call this vikas? They have just made people stand in queues, like during notebandi, corona medicines (remdesivir injections) for oxygen cylinders, and now for vaccinations. We people pay taxes to the government to get facilities, and not for the purchase of seaplanes or private jets for their own facilities. The government should take responsibility to provide better health care facilities and education systems for the people.” Sawani said.

“I wanted to say that there should be no private schools, and it is the duty of the state government to give quality education to the people,” he said.

Appreciating the work done by AAP government for government schools in Delhi, he said the Gujarat government should do similar work.