BJP Gujarat executive meet from today

A three-day meeting of state executive of Gujarat BJP will be held from September 1-3 at Kevadia Colony in Narmada district under the presidency of Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil and in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Forest & Environment and Gujarat party in-charge Bhupender Yadav, co-incharge Sudhir Gupta, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, said a party release Tuesday.

This will be the first state executive of Gujarat BJP which will be paperless and in which all the members will be given a tablet, it added.

This will be the second state executive meet of Gujarat BJP under the leadership of C R Paatil.

Those expected to attend the meeting include party’s state office bearers, presidents/conveners of cells and morchas, presidents and general secretaries of the party’s metro city and district units, presidents/mayors of the elected wings of the party in districts and metro cities, MLAs, MPs and invited members.

On the first day of the executive, a cultural programme will be organised in the night. On September 2, the meeting will begin from 10 am till evening followed by press briefing. On September 3, the members of the executive and the invited guests will go for sightseeing at Statue of Unity.