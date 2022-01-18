BJP Gujarat unit: CR Paatil appoints 2 co-spokespersons

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil on Monday appointed two co-spokespersons — Rutvij Patel and Hitendra Patel — in the state unit.

Rutvij is a former president of party’s youth wing in the state, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

With this, the state BJP has four co-spokespersons. The other two are Kishor Makwana and Bharat Dangar. Yamal Vyas is the spokesperson of the party in Gujarat.

Paatil also appointed Amit Mehta as the member of Department of Political Feedback and Response in the party’s state unit.