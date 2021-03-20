BJP govts gave more jobs in 20 yrs than during Cong rule, says Patel

“So those who know subtraction should count if how many less employees they (Congress) recruited. We do not require making any clarification,” Patel added. (File)

Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel Friday said that the BJP governments have provided more employment in 20 years between 2001 and 2020 than the Congress governments during its rule in the state between 1975 and 1995. Patel said this in Gujarat Assembly while debating on the budgetary demands of departments like General Administration Department (GAD), Narmada, Water Resources, Water Supply, Kalpasar, Urban Development and Urban Housing Department.

The Deputy CM gave the figures of recruitment done by the BJP governments in last 20 years while replying to criticism by some Congress MLAs on unemployment and backlog of vacant posts in Gujarat.

“Most period between 1975 and 1995, was of Congress governments in the state. During the time of those Congress governments, Gujarat government’s different recruitment boards did recruitment of 80,193 government employees… Between 2001 and 2020, our (BJP) governments did recruitment of 2,63,591 officials,” Patel said.

“So those who know subtraction should count if how many less employees they (Congress) recruited. We do not require making any clarification,” Patel added.

During the discussion, some Congress MLAs including senior member Punja Vansh raised the issue of a controversial General Resolution of the GAD – dated August 1, 2018 – related to the implementation of reservation policy in the government recruitments and said that the said GR was doing immense injustice to the candidates of Other Backward Class (OBC) communities.

The GR did not allow women from the reserved communities to compete in the open competition category of any government recruitment. Around 30 women candidates of government recruitment for Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) had protested in Gandhinagar for nearly 70 days in 2020. The said GR was challenged in Gujarat High Court and the state government was forced to cancel the same eventually. The state government had then introduced over 2000 supernumerary posts for female candidates in the recruitment.

Vansh said that the (male) LRD candidates (of the same recruitment) are still fighting for jobs.

In the context of the LRD recruitment, Patel said that Gujarat government had probably for the first time in history, implemented supernumerary system and recruited more female candidates than the advertised posts.