BJP govt trying to benefit power companies: Congress

Over a month after the Gujarat government set up a high-powered committee to offer solutions for imported coal-fired power plants of Adani Power, Tata Power and Essar Power that are reportedly underutilised due to viability issues, the Congress on Wednesday said the move was in violation of a Supreme Court order and yet another instance of crony capitalism of the BJP government. The Congress’s contention was that the Supreme Court in April last year had rejected the claims of the firms to recover compensatory tariffs for an increase in the cost of power following an unexpected rise in the price of imported coal. The apex court had set aside the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity’s April 2016 order that held that force majeure (unforeseeable circumstances that prevent someone from fulfiling a contract) be invoked to compensate the firms for the under-recoveries in 2013-16.

Addressing a press conference here, senior Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Shaktisinh Gohil said that the committee was set up by the Gujarat government at the instance of the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This notification was a violation of the Supreme Court. When the Supreme Court had shut the doors of relief to the companies, the Modi government is trying to open it,” Ramesh said.

He said any hike in tariff would affect the consumers. Adani Power sells power from its Mundra plant to Gujarat and Haryana, while Tata Power sells power from its Mundra plant to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra. Gohil alleged that the government is trying “to benefit the companies to the tune of Rs 88,000 crores”, the burden of which would be borne by power consumers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana.

Ramesh said in 2007 when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat, four companies signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for a purchase of power at a fixed rate between Rs 2.4 to Rs 2.8 per unit. The companies were to supply power for 25 years under the pacts signed, but they sought revision of tariff rates after a few years, he said, adding that their pleas were rejected by the Gujarat Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission as well as the Appellate authority.

Ramesh said the companies then moved the Supreme Court, which on April 11, 2017 reject their pleas, saying that the rate of power would be the same as per PPAs signed in 2007. “Since Supreme Court has given a final verdict and there is no other way tariff can be revised upwards, the Gujarat Government issued a notification on July 3, 2018, citing Central government meetings to set up a three-member committee,” Ramesh said. “This is a gift to favourite capitalists. This is not just suit-boot ki sarkar, but is suit-boot-loot ki sarkar,” the Congress leaders said. — With PTI

