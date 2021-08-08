BJP govt siphoning off taxpayers’ money for celebrations: Gujarat Congress

The Gujarat Congress on Sunday accused the state government of siphoning off taxpayers’ money to organise “celebrations” to mark the completion of its five years in office.

At the party’s Jan Adhikar campaign in Vadodara, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Chavda said, “The urban class of Gujarat supported the Bharatiya Janata Party in the past but today they are harassed… Rather than making good use of the taxpayers’ money and providing them basic facilities and rights, the government is busy siphoning it off for celebrations, publicity events and advertisements… when urban spaces are struggling with issues related to education, health, roads and electricity supply.”

Former GPCC president Bharat Solanki also organised a protest in Ahmedabad as part of the Jan Adhikar campaign of the Gujarat Congress across the state.

The BJP is organising celebrations from August 1 to August 9 to mark the completion of five years of Vijay Rupani government in Gujarat. The opposition parties Congress and AAP have announced protests and demonstrations on these days.