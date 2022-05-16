BJP gears up for Gujarat polls with Chintan Shivir

A two-day Chintan Shivir of Gujarat BJP began at a private golf club on the Bavla-Nalsarovar road in Ahmedabad district on Sunday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and party’s state president CR Paatil.

As per party officials, the brainstorming session has been organised in preparation for the Gujarat Assembly elections due later this year. A select group of 35-40 senior leaders, including national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh, Gujarat party general secretary (organisation) Ratnakar, co-incharge of party Gujarat unit Sudhir Gupta, senior minister in Gujarat government Rajendra Trivedi, Union Minister Devusinh Chauhan and Gujarat treasurer Surendra Patel, attended the meeting on Sunday.

Union minister and Gujarat incharge Bhupender Yadav did not remain present on the first day of the Shivir due to his preoccupation in the swearing in ceremony of new Chief Minister of Tripura Manik Saha. A party official said that Yadav will join the Shivir Tuesday.

This is the Gujarat BJP’s first Chintan Shivir after Bhupendra Patel took over as chief minister. It is also the last such conclave before the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Sources said that during the two-day session, party’s top leadership is likely to devise a strategy to counter the challenges, including the rise of Aam Admi Party (AAP). Sources also added that the state BJP leadership will form a strategy for the assembly constituencies where the party is weak.

The shivir is important for the party in the backdrop of the previous assembly elections when it could not win 100 seats and the current ambitious target given by Paatil to win all 182 seats.