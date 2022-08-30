BJP forced plot owners to cancel Kejriwal’s event in Anand: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged on Tuesday that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) forced private plot owners to cancel a public event of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Anand.

In a press conference held in Ahmedabad, AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia claimed that BJP leaders were scared of Kejriwal’s rising popularity in Gujarat and hence forced six private party plot owners to cancel his upcoming event scheduled in Anand.

“We tried to organise a program for Kejriwal in Anand on the speculative dates of August 11, 12 and 13. When we first contacted Tulsi party plot they agreed to let us rent it but they called back two hours later to inform us that they will have to cancel the rent due to pressure from BJP leaders,” Italia claimed.

“Then we contacted ‘Vivah’ party plot, ‘Avsar’ party plot, ‘Nakshatra’ party plot, ‘Neelkanth’ party plot and ‘Sardar Patel’ banquet hall for the event. All the six party plot owners initially agreed but later retracted claiming that BJP leaders have threatened all party plot owners in Anand to not allow Kejriwal’s event to be held,” Italia further added.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s rising popularity has made BJP anxious. For the first time in the history of Gujarat politics, the word guarantee has found its place because Kejriwal is a leader who delivers what he promises,” Italia told mediapersons.