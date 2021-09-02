Gujarat BJP executive meet begins in Kevadia

The three-day meeting of state executive of Gujarat BJP began at Kevadia Colony in Narmada district, on Wednesday. The meeting is being held under the presidency of state BJP chief C R Paatil and in the presence of Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister of Forest & Environment and Gujarat party incharge Bhupender Yadav, co-incharge Sudhir Gupta, organisation secretary Ratnakar, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel.

This is cited as the first paperless state executive of Gujarat BJP in which all the members are being given a tablet.

Paatil and other office bearers of the party left for Kevadia in a train from Ahmedabad railway station Wednesday morning. A party statement said that the leaders were given tablets and guidance by the IT Cell of the party in the train.

This will be the second state executive meeting of Gujarat BJP under the leadership of Paatil.

Those participating in the meeting include party’s state office bearers, presidents or conveners of cells and morchas, presidents and general secretaries of the party’s metro city and district units, presidents or mayors of the elected wings of the party in districts and metro cities, MLAs, MPs and invited members.

Senior party leaders like Singh, Yadav, Rupani, and Patel are expected to join the meeting on Thursday.

The itinerary of the three-day event include a cultural programme on Thursday night.

The main meeting of the executive and the invited guests will be of three sessions which will begin at 10 am Thursday. It will also include presidential address, and presentation of a political motion, a congratulatory motion and an obituary reference.

The meeting will be followed by press briefing.

On September 3, the members of the executive and the invited guests will go for sightseeing at Statue of Unity.