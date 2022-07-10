BJP ‘enrolling terrorists, murderers’, says Hooda

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda Saturday accused the BJP of “enrolling terrorists and murderers” in the saffron party.

The Congress leader, who was on a visit to Gujarat, listed out the incidents where those associated with the BJP have been caught or named as accused in cases across the country, including those in Jammu & Kashmir and Madhya Pradesh.

Hooda, who was addressing media persons at the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee office, cited similar incidents from 2020 and 2017 to make his point.

Gujarat Congress in-charge Raghu Sharma, who accompanied Hooda, said the BJP was playing “all the characters” in the murder of tailor Kanaiyalal at Udaipur.

“You tell me which party did Nupur Sharma belong to? Which party did the victim who got murdered belong to? Which party does the murderers belong to? First, you make a hate speech, then a person puts it on social media and gets murdered. I am making a direct allegation that all the three (the one making hate speech, the victim and the murderer) were members of the BJP. Why are you trying to fool people? Why are you taking out protest rallies,” Sharma said.