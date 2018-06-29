BJP Dangs district chief resigns from post after differences with party members

The state party unit said they will try and pacify Ramesh Chaudhary. (Representational) The state party unit said they will try and pacify Ramesh Chaudhary. (Representational)

The Dangs district BJP chief Ramesh Chaudhary has submitted his resignation from his post Thursday following differences between party members. The state party unit said they will try and pacify Chaudhary.

The move comes after Chaudhary’s wife Bibiben was allegedly not allowed to reach the Ahwa district panchayat office on June 20, the day of election to the president’s post of the district panchayat office. She was allegedly blocked by BJP supporters. The ensuing scuffle forced the postponement of the election by a day. She later got the backing of the Congress and won the election. Chaudhary expressed no remorse at the development.

On Tuesday BJP Valsad MP K C Patel tried to pacify Ramesh and garlanded him in front of the party leaders. This, however, did not seem to pacify Chaudhary. In his resignation letter, Chaudhary said he was fed up of internal politics in the party. “I am leaving the post of district BJP president, as there are many leaders who had spread wrong things about me in the party,” said Chaudhary.

“I am fed up of it, and have sent my resignation to the party top leaders. During last two-and-half years of BJP ruled Dangs District Panchayat, I have not done anything against the party as I am loyal to it. Due to the false propaganda over different issues, some of the leaders are trying to defame me. I have given complaint of it to the party higher ups but no steps had been taken.” Dangs BJP general secretary Dashrat Pawar said, “I have come to about Chaudhary’s resignation letter. We will try to sort out this out and bring him back. Our state general secretary Bharatsinh Parmar will speak with him soon.”

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App