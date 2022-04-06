BJP corporator sentenced to 1 year imprisonment in 2018 cheque bounce case

A Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) court in Vadodara on Tuesday sentenced Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), Kalpesh Patel, to one year of simple imprisonment in a 2018 Rs 25 lakhs cheque bouncing case.

The petitioner, Upendra Shah had filed a case against Patel in 2018 after a cheque of Rs 25 lakhs issued by Patel to clear a loan of the same amount taken from the petitioner had bounced.

According to the complaint, the petitioner had paid Patel Rs 25 lakhs at his request to help him in setting up a construction business. Patel had also promised to pay a portion of the profit to Shah, the petition states.

In his complaint, Shah has said that he paid Patel Rs 25 lakhs in multiple installments between January 2016 and September 2016 in presence of a witness.

After several reminders to Patel to repay the money, Patel issued a cheque from a cop-operative bank for the amount of Rs 25 lakhs on February 24, 2018, the complaint says.

When Shah deposited the cheque for clearance, the bank returned the same citing “insufficient funds”. Shah had then issued a 30-days notice to Patel by Registered Post with Acknowledgement Due.

However, Patel did not pay the money and thereafter, Shah approached the magistrate’s court to recover his money.

The court held that Patel had “willfully ignored” the legal notice and tried to evade the procedure to return the money to the complainant by correcting the rejected cheque and making the payment in time, as per the notice.

The court held as per provisions of Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, thus making it a “fit case” for a criminal complaint under Section 138 of the Act.

The court also ordered Patel to repay the amount he owes to the petitioner in 60 days.

Jamil Patel, advocate for Shah said, “The case pertains to when Kalpesh Patel had approached Shah to start a construction site. He took a loan of 25 lakhs. He has been sentenced to one-year in simple imprisonment.”

When contacted, Kalpesh Shah told the Indian Express that he had “already planned to appeal” against the court order.