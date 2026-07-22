‘Rahul Gandhi misleading youth’: Gujarat BJP calls out Congress on stir outside PM’s house

The BJP and the Congress came face to face outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Gujarat’s Paldi on Wednesday evening after the former’s state chief Jagdish Vishwakarma sprang a surprise.

Announcing a protest against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s demonstration outside the Prime Minister’s residence in Delhi on Tuesday, Vishwakarma reached the opposition party’s office around 3 pm to stage a sit-in.

Earlier, Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Amit Chavda, accompanied by party leaders, staged a protest outside Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan to demand justice for students supporting Gandhi’s protest at Lok Kalyan Marg. The police then detained 81 Congress leaders, including Chavda, stating that they did not have permission for the demonstration.

When the BJP announced the sit-in protest by Vishwakarma, nearly 2,000 police personnel were deployed in the 200-metre stretch between Bhavan and the main Ashram Road.

Learning of the BJP’s protest, the Congress leaders requested that they be released. According to sources, Chavda and Jamalpur-Khadia MLA Imran Khedawala were released. Both reached their party headquarters and remained indoors.

Vishwakarma, accompanied by his supporters, told media persons: “Rahul Baba (Gandhi) is misleading the youth of the country. The people of Gujarat strictly condemn the unfortunate protest programme by the Congress outside the residence of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi… the 140 crore people of the country, and the country’s youth, will never forgive Rahul Baba or the Congress.”

Hundreds of BJP workers—men and women—and leaders, including mayor Hitesh Barot, city president Prerak Shah, state general secretary Prashant Korat, MLAs like Dinesh Kuswah, Amit Thaker, Payal Kukrani, Rita Patel and former minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja, arrived at the spot.

The party workers were seen holding placards that called Tuesday’s protest by the Congress in Delhi an ‘insult to democracy’ and ‘political drama’. Two mini-trucks, laden with loud music systems, accopmanied the BJP protesters; one of them had banners calling Rahul Gandhi ‘Leader of Propaganda (LoP)’ and the Congress an ‘enemy of Constitution’.

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Later, Gujarat BJP, in a press release, stated, “Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders violated democratic decorum, the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office, and security protocols by protesting outside the residence of PM Narendra Modi. In protest against this irresponsible act, which was not suitable to an opposition party, a dharna was organised at the Gujarat Congress headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, located in Paldi, Ahmedabad, today under the leadership of Gujarat BJP State President Jagdish Vishwakarma.”

Zone-7 DCP Shivam Varma told The Indian Express, “The morning protest (by the Congress) neither sought nor received permission. The afternoon protest (by the BJP) had police permission.”

The officer reaffirmed that the BJP was given police permission to protest in front of the Congress office in Ahmedabad.

On the detentions at these protests, DCP Varma confirmed, “At the first protest (by the Congress), 81 people were detained; nobody from the second protest (by the BJP) was detained… people dispersed.”