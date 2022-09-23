BJP, Cong know to do politics well, AAP knows to make schools well: Sisodia

On the second day of his six-day visit to north Gujarat, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that while the “BJP and Congress know to do politics well, the AAP knows to make schools well”.

Addressing a public rally at Balol block of Mehsana while campaigning for AAP ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, Sisodia said, “What have you been hoping for the past 27 years… that a party comes who would make good schools for our children… Change comes through education as the whole family is uplifted but BJP wants to keep families illiterate because if their children are educated they won’t fall for them (BJP).”

“Hence you should believe in (Arvind) Kejriwalji and give him one opportunity for better education, hospitals, employment and most importantly, electricity… These BJP people want votes for free and then say the public should get nothing for free,” added Sisodia.

At a roadshow in Mehsana taken out from the gates of a Ram temple, Sisodia added, “You gave BJP an opportunity for 27 years but they have not given you schools or hospitals. This has to stop and for that you’ll have to give Kejriwalji one chance.”

Sisodia also visited Bahucharaji temple in Mehsana. Addressing a press conference at Botad, AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia took a dig at the BJP for its office-bearers’ alleged involvement with liquor, citing vernacular newspaper reports.

“As AAP progresses and finds belief among the public in Gujarat, the BJP is getting restless day by day, lodging false FIRS, launching attacks on us… Botad has been a district for five years but there is not a single proper government healthcare facility till date, there is no government medical college…,” Italia said.

Alleging that BJP Botad district chief had a role in the recent hooch tragedy, Italia said, “He was suspended from the party but has not been shown as an accused, has not been arrested. The Botad court had rejected anticipatory bail pleas by the directors of the Ahmedabad company that was the source of the supply of spurious liquor, yet they have not been arrested. It shows BJP’s involvement.”

Responding to a media question on an AAP candidate’s statement earlier in the day on liquor consumption not being harmful, Italia said, “AAP has made its stand on this clear that AAP is completely against liquor and AAP is determined to ensure that the law not only remains on paper but is implemented strictly on ground. Kejriwalji too has made statements that we are strictly against liquor. We will look into the video (of AAP candidate’s statement) as the BJP has a system of sharing clipped videos and making it viral. We will see the context and will take action accordingly.”