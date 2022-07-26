scorecardresearch
Monday, July 25, 2022

BJP Chhota Udepur president quits after ‘inebriated’ video goes viral

The video, which was from an event in the tribal district of Chhota Udepur Sunday to celebrate the win of President Droupadi Murmu, Vasava was seen conducting himself in a “disoriented” manner, being helped by other party leaders to the stage.

By: Express News Service | Vadodara |
July 26, 2022 3:15:32 am
BJP Gujarat general secretary Bhargav Bhatt said Vasava had volunteered to resign in order to stay away from the controversy.

Chhota Udepur district BJP president Rashmikant Vasava stepped down hours after a video of him being “unsteady” at an event went viral attracting accusations from the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that he was in an “inebriated state”.

Party leaders said that while the video is a “subject of probe”, the resignation was a way to “steer clear” of controversies.

The video, which was from an event in the tribal district of Chhota Udepur Sunday to celebrate the win of President Droupadi Murmu, Vasava was seen conducting himself in a “disoriented” manner, being helped by other party leaders to the stage. Sharing the dais with Gujarat Minister Nimisha Suthar, Vasava is seen visibly unsteady in the video and struggling to stay awake. Congress and AAP were quick to accuse Vasava of being drunk. However, no police case has been lodged in the matter.

Hours after the event, Vasava sent a letter to the state party president, stating he was resigning as told. “As per instructions issued by CR Paatil Saheb, I am resigning from the post of district president of BJP Chhota Udepur,” the letter said. The party accepted the resignation but it has attracted criticism.

AAP leader Nikhil Savani Monday questioned the lack of probe in the incident. “The BJP District President, who shared the stage with a woman minister stumbling, in an inebriated state, has resigned at the instructions of the Party President but will there be any investigation by the Gujarat Police to ascertain which bootlegger did he (Vasava) procure the alcohol from,” Savani tweeted.

The incident, BJP leaders admitted, has created an awkward situation. A leader from Chhota Udepur said, “Since he was the party president of the district, we could not even justify his absence from the event. He was brought in although we knew it would not be okay… It is for the party to probe and ascertain if he was unwell, as he has claimed, or if the accusations against him hold any truth. It has been an embarrassment for sure.”

Vasava remained unavailable for comment.

BJP Gujarat general secretary Bhargav Bhatt said Vasava had volunteered to resign in order to stay away from the controversy.

