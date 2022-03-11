BJP celebrates ‘Vijayotsav’ in Gandhinagar

Following the victory of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in state assembly elections in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur, the party celebrated “Vijayotsav” at its headquarters Shri Kamalam in Gandhinagar on Thursday.

Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel were present at the celebrations among other senior leaders even as similar events were held in Ahmedabad too.

Addressing the media, Paatil said that voters in these states have shown faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Welfare schemes by the PM, successful efforts of the UP government led by Yogi Adityanath in implementing these schemes on the ground along with hard work of workers have led to the party’s victory in four states. This success has been achieved due to the development works of CM Yogi and other CMs,” Paatil said adding, “Separatist elements had to disappear.”

CM Bhupendra Patel added that the victory shows that PM Modi’s leadership along with party’s workers working with people on the ground were

successful.

Paatil added that many migrant workers from Gujarat had gone to these states, especially UP, and worked for the party’s victory.