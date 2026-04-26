BJP candidate’s nephew killed in clash, 4 booked

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A DAY before the local body elections in Gujarat, a 22-year-old man, a nephew of Mahendra Shankar Chaudhary, the BJP candidate for ward no 4 of Mehsana Municipal Corporation, was killed in a clash, police said on Saturday.
Police identified the victim as Miten Ramesh Chaudhary.
The incident took place around 12:40 am, on Tavadiya Chowkdi in Mehsana, according to the FIR filed at Mehsana A Division police station, on the basis of a complaint by Dhimant Ranjeet Shankar Chaudhary – a friend of the victim – who also suffered injuries.
According to the FIR, Miten Ramesh Chaudhary (22) was allegedly stabbed and hit with a cricket bat and thrashed by at least four persons.
The four persons were booked under BNS sections for murder, criminal intimidation, breach of peace, unlawful assembly, rioting and mischief, as well as under the Gujarat Police Act.
Mehsana Division DySP Milan Patel said, “Miten, his friend Dhiman and other friends were passing through Tavadiya Chowkdi when they were stopped by four to five persons attacked with a sharp object and sticks or pipes. Miten suffered grievous injuries and died during treatment. The postmortem has been carried out. The police are investigating the conspiracy and who all were involved in the murder.”
DySP Patel added, “CCTV footage collection, CDR analysis are underway and we are trying to apprehend the accused persons.”
DySP Patel said the motive of the attack would be ascertained after the arrest of the accused persons.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram