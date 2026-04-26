BJP candidate’s nephew killed in clash, 4 booked

The four persons were booked under BNS sections for murder, criminal intimidation, breach of peace, unlawful assembly, rioting and mischief, as well as under the Gujarat Police Act.

A DAY before the local body elections in Gujarat, a 22-year-old man, a nephew of Mahendra Shankar Chaudhary, the BJP candidate for ward no 4 of Mehsana Municipal Corporation, was killed in a clash, police said on Saturday.

Police identified the victim as Miten Ramesh Chaudhary.

The incident took place around 12:40 am, on Tavadiya Chowkdi in Mehsana, according to the FIR filed at Mehsana A Division police station, on the basis of a complaint by Dhimant Ranjeet Shankar Chaudhary – a friend of the victim – who also suffered injuries.

According to the FIR, Miten Ramesh Chaudhary (22) was allegedly stabbed and hit with a cricket bat and thrashed by at least four persons.