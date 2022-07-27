scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

BJMC lab to test samples of monkeypox suspects

Additional chief secretary of health department Manoj Aggarwal said that genomic surveillance of the virus will be conducted only if instructed by the Centre.

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
July 27, 2022 12:00:50 am
Rajkot Civil Hospital, Infectious Disease Hospital in Vadodara and Ahmedabad Civil Hospital have allocated isolation wards for possible cases. (Photo WHO)

While Gujarat has not reported any cases of monkeypox so far, the microbiology laboratory of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad received authorisation from ICMR this week to conduct testing for samples. The state, meanwhile, is allocating isolation wards in key government hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Additional chief secretary of health department Manoj Aggarwal said that genomic surveillance of the virus will be conducted only if instructed by the Centre.

Rajkot Civil Hospital, Infectious Disease Hospital in Vadodara and Ahmedabad Civil Hospital have allocated isolation wards for possible cases.

In Rajkot, a 30-bed isolation ward has been prepared, according to medical superintendent Dr RS Trivedi. “Nodal officers have to be informed of any symptomatic patient… The nodal officers will check and confirm if the symptoms are of monkeypox and will isolate the patients immediately and take samples,” said Trivedi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

“This only requires symptomatic treatment, there is no separate drug protocol, but taking into account immunocompromised patients, we are also stocking up on antivirals,” Trivedi added.

“There are a few chicken pox cases admitted in our hospital but there is no suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox,” said Dr Trivedi, after a false alarm was raised on Monday of two patients with dengue, symptomatic with high fever and having skin lesions.

More from Ahmedabad

Dr Ritika Patel, deputy medical officer of health at Surat Municipal Corporation, said that the civic body will issue letters to private doctors’ association as well to notify suspected cases of monkeypox to the civic body. “There are no suspected cases at present,” said Patel.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement