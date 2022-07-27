BJMC lab to test samples of monkeypox suspects

While Gujarat has not reported any cases of monkeypox so far, the microbiology laboratory of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad received authorisation from ICMR this week to conduct testing for samples. The state, meanwhile, is allocating isolation wards in key government hospitals as a precautionary measure.

Additional chief secretary of health department Manoj Aggarwal said that genomic surveillance of the virus will be conducted only if instructed by the Centre.

Rajkot Civil Hospital, Infectious Disease Hospital in Vadodara and Ahmedabad Civil Hospital have allocated isolation wards for possible cases.

In Rajkot, a 30-bed isolation ward has been prepared, according to medical superintendent Dr RS Trivedi. “Nodal officers have to be informed of any symptomatic patient… The nodal officers will check and confirm if the symptoms are of monkeypox and will isolate the patients immediately and take samples,” said Trivedi.

“This only requires symptomatic treatment, there is no separate drug protocol, but taking into account immunocompromised patients, we are also stocking up on antivirals,” Trivedi added.

“There are a few chicken pox cases admitted in our hospital but there is no suspected or confirmed case of monkeypox,” said Dr Trivedi, after a false alarm was raised on Monday of two patients with dengue, symptomatic with high fever and having skin lesions.

Dr Ritika Patel, deputy medical officer of health at Surat Municipal Corporation, said that the civic body will issue letters to private doctors’ association as well to notify suspected cases of monkeypox to the civic body. “There are no suspected cases at present,” said Patel.