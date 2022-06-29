BJMC junior doctors withdraw strike after minister’s reassurance

Members of the Junior Doctors Association (JDA) of BJ Medical College (BJMC) withdrew their strike on Tuesday after 13 days, following assurance from Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel that their demands will be considered and deliberated upon by the state health authorities.

The association issued a statement saying, “JDA BJMC are withholding our satyagaha in faith of assurance from Chief Minister and health minister. We will join our duties from 28/06/2022, 8:00 am. This positive step is aimed at patient care, not in fear of strict actions to be taken from authority. Hoping for a positive response from the government.”

The BJMC is affiliated to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Patel reportedly held a meeting with the dean and post-graduate course director of BJMC and Civil Hospital medical superintendent Monday at Gandhinagar.

He is also scheduled to meet representatives of the JDA on Tuesday.

The BJMC JDA has been demanding equating the bond period service with senior residency duration owing to their service in Covid-19 wards for nearly 17 months.

On May 28 and June 6, the BJMC post-graduate course director and medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital respectively, wrote to the additional chief secretary of health endorsing and recommending for counting bond service equal to the residency period.

Residency is a year-long specialised training after three years of the post-graduate programme and becomes mandatory if one wants to apply for teaching positions. In Gujarat, for those admitted through state quota seats, students are also mandated to serve a year-long medical bond period as rural tenure, which is separate from the residency period.

Medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital Dr Rakesh Joshi said, “(there has been an) unconditional withdrawal of strike in anticipation of positive consideration of their demand.”

Notably, following state health government-issued directions ordering for action against junior doctors striking from work, a final eviction notice was issued by the college dean on June 21, directing that the protesting doctors vacate their hostel premises “within 24 hours”.