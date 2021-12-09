BJMC doctors boycott emergency, Covid duty

Doctors of the BJ Medical College (BJMC) in Ahmedabad boycotted emergency and Covid-19 duty on Wednesday as resident doctors continued with their strike over various demands, the key one being scheduling of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate)( NEET-PG) counseling at the earliest.

Initially, the Junior Doctors’ Association (JDA) of BJMC boycotted routine and OPD on November 29 and maintained status quo till November 7. The JDA of BJMC also issued a statement that they shall continue to strike work at emergency and Covid wards till a decision on NEET-PG counselling is announced.

The resident doctors are also demanding that medical officers assist in their work until the new batch joins. The JDA has also sought that the bond period be equated with the senior residency duration for the batches of 2019 and 2020 as well as the batches that arrive henceforth.

Dr Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, in an address to mediapersons, said, “Non-clinical staff of BJ Medical College have been deployed for clinical duties so as to ensure that OPD services are not affected. I hope the issue will be solved soon.”