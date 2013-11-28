Biz brains to create winning manifestos for political parties

Indian politicians now have reason to cheer as some of the best business brains will wade through the intricacies of politics and come up with a strategy for a winning political manifesto in the run-up for 2014 elections,as part of the three day event annual business summit titled Confluence,organised by the Indian Institute of Management,Ahmedabad.

One of the competitive events at the summit called The Next Chanakya will judge B-school students on the basis of the manifestos they will prepare. Over 5,000 students from more than 200 schools and colleges will participate in the summit that will be held here from November 29 to December 1. The summit will comprise a host of other events in domains of Finance,Marketing,Policy and Strategy,with prizes worth up to Rs 20 lakh.

The events will revolve around the theme Traversing Turbulent Times – Obstacles to Opportunity,dealing with ways to survive and emerge from extended periods of global economic turmoil.

A release from the institute stated: A unique Management Student Programme is being offered during the event that will give participants an exclusive opportunity to be taught and mentored by the renowned faculty of IIM Ahmedabad as well as a chance to attend six workshops in six different domains like Finance,Marketing,Strategy,Operations,Consulting and Human Resource and Organizational Behaviour.

Speaker sessions at Confluence 2013 includes talks by distinguished speakers. Chairman of the Prime Ministers Economic Advisory Council and former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India Dr C Rangarajan and former Comptroller and Auditor General of India Vinod Rai; Padma Shri awardee and Air Commodore Anu Aga,and Rajesh Isser,Head of Operation of Rahat,which is the worlds largest heliborne rescue operation during the Uttarakhand floods will be among the speakers.

