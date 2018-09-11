Bitcoin extortion case: No phone recovered, CID gets ex-BJP MLA’s custody

Former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya (Express photo) Former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya (Express photo)

A special court in Ahmedabad on Monday granted CID (crime) seven-day custody of former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya in connection with the multi-crore Bitcoin extortion case. Kotadiya, a proclaimed absconder, was nabbed by Ahmedabad city Detection of Crime Branch (DCB) from Amalner area of Maharashtra’s Dhule district on Sunday.

Kotadiya was produced before the court of Additional Sessions Judge P J Tamakuwala on Monday. The CID sought the MLA’s custody for 10 days to probe him to recover his mobile phones from which important information could be gathered. The court, however, granted only seven-day custody.

Chief Public Prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt said, “The court of ASJ P J Tamakuwala has granted Kotadiya’s remand for seven days.”

So far, CID (crime) has arrested 14 persons in the case and Kotadiya is named as one of the key conspirators. Other accused arrested include the then Amreli district SP Jagdish Patel and the then police inspector of Amreli Local Crime Branch Anant Patel. They are accused of kidnapping a Surat-based builder, Shailesh Bhatt, and forcing him to transfer 200 bitcoins while also extorting Rs 32 crore from him as a ransom to free him.

The CID has stated that investigations have revealed that Kotadiya was using two mobile phones. However, the CID’s application said Kotadiya did not have any phone with him when he was arrested. So, the two phones are required to be recovered.

