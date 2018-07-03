Bitcoin case: Extortion money black, deals peaked post demonetisation, says CID

The affidavit also alleged how Bhatt and other co-accused hatched a conspiracy to extort cryptocurrency from one Dhaval Mavani in Surat by acting as an Income Tax officer. (Representational) The affidavit also alleged how Bhatt and other co-accused hatched a conspiracy to extort cryptocurrency from one Dhaval Mavani in Surat by acting as an Income Tax officer. (Representational)

The CID-Crime which is probing the alleged case of kidnapping and Rs 145 crore worth of Bitcoin extortion by a Surat-based businessman, has told the Gujarat High Court that “the money hoarded was black and the transactions peaked subsequent to the demonetisation” in 2016.

Opposing the petition filed businessman Shailesh Bhatt who has sought quashing of an FIR against him, the affidavit submitted to the High Court by the CID-Crime stated: “Help of other agencies is being sought in the investigation. Havala transactions involving huge sums of money and tax evasion are direct by-products of this and hence it needs to be dealt with accordingly, with all firmness and fairness.”

Justifying the FIR filed against Bhatt, the affidavit stated that the “manner of Bitcoin transactions defeats the basic laid-down principles and tenets of financial transactions, and it was necessary to register the complainant on behalf of the government”.

The affidavit also alleged how Bhatt and other co-accused hatched a conspiracy to extort cryptocurrency from one Dhaval Mavani in Surat by acting as an Income Tax officer named “P D Jadeja” and extorted 2,256 Bitcoins worth over Rs 145 crore from him.

The affidavit stated that investigators have collected “digital evidence” of transfer of these crypto currencies and “it has been established beyond any doubt”. Bhatt is also accused to have extorted Rs 14.50 crore from Mavani through a courier firm P Vijay Angadia for his release. The CID-Crime claimed that “a total of 169 Bitcoins with an average value of Rs 8 crore, Rs 17.5 crore in cash and 8 kg of gold worth Rs 2.5 crore, totalling to Rs 28 crore has so far been recovered in the case”.

“The highest seizure made in the state in any case,” the affidavit claimed, while requesting the High Court to not entertain Bhatt’s petition “since the case is still under probe and there will be many more such revelations”.

Brushing aside the allegations of Bhatt that he is being “victimised” for lodging a complaint against policemen, the affidavit stated that more than 10 policemen have been arrested, including the then Amreli district Superintendent of Police Jagdish Patel. It said that a report was sent to the government based on which the SP was suspended from the service.

Justice P P Bhatt adjourned the hearing of the case to Tuesday. Initially, Bhatt had lodged an FIR alleging that he was kidnapped by policemen and Bitcoins worth over Rs 9.95 crore were extorted from him.

The CID-Crime has already arrested more than a dozen accused in this case and has said that Bhatt’s kidnapping was planned by his associate, Kirit Paladiya, with the help of a bunch of policemen who knew that Bhatt had extorted Bitcoins worth Rs 145 crore from Mavani. Bhatt is currently absconding. Another key accused in the case, former BJP MLA Nalin Kotadiya, is also absconding.

