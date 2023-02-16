Birla urges law students to take active part in law-making process

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday urged law students to “actively participate” in discussions during the law-making processes to strengthen democracy.

Birla urged the students to provide their inputs when a draft legislation is placed in public domain for discussion.

The Lok Sabha Speaker was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of 14th GNLU International Moot Court Competition at Gandhinagar.

“You should have contribution in the discussion and debates undertaken during the law-making process…When a draft Bill is put on the public domain, our law students should read it (the draft) and after studying it, if they feel that they should give their inputs on the same to their elected representative, they should give it… The more we actively cooperate, the more we will be able to strengthen our democracy, and the stronger our democracy is, they will get greater justice and human rights,” he said.

“Our contribution for our country should not be limited to simply casting a vote and choosing a government…What the government imagines is that in the coming time, laws made by our country will be applicable to us, and all the old laws are re-examined. We will be truly free the day when laws made by our nation are applicable to us (and not colonial laws)… So give your inputs and if necessary, point out that ‘these are the old laws which must be amended, these are pre-Independence laws and need to be looked at in a new context’,” Birla added.

The inaugural ceremony also saw Gujarat Law Minister Rushikesh Patel and Sunil Kumar Singh, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Chhatra, Jharkhand in attendance.