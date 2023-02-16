scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Birding marathon in central Gujarat from February 17 to 20

Participants in the GGBM will cover 200 kilometre-long route divided into birding zones of five-km each. They will go birdwatching in diverse habitats of Halol, Pavagadh, Shivrajpur, Jambughoda Wildlife Sanctuary, Kevdi forest, Ratanmahal Sloth Bear Sanctuary and surrounding areas.

The birding marathon will be part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), a global event wherein people from around the world do birdwatching and bird-counting to learn about birds and how bird populations are doing. (Express Photo)
Community for Conservation Of Nature (Cocoon), an initiative of Shivranjani Trust, Halol in Panchmahal district, will organise the Great Gujarat Bird Marathon (GGBM), 2023 from February 17 to February 20 to promote awareness about birdlife and birding activity in Panchmahal, Dahod and Chhota Udepur districts in central Gujarat region.

“Despite being very rich in birdlife, this region hasn’t been explored much by birdwatchers as is evidence from the fact that if one checks checklists of this area on eBird platform, they are likely to be a year old,” Venus Joshi, Coccon project manager said.

The birding marathon will be part of the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), a global event wherein people from around the world do birdwatching and bird-counting to learn about birds and how bird populations are doing.

Joshi, who is also Panchmahal district coordinator for GBBC in Gujarat, and Kartik Pomal, another Cocoon programme manager, will guide the participants, Cocoon said in
a release.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 04:57 IST
